Orta eyeing move for 91-goal forward who has history with Leeds fans

Leeds United chief Victor Orta has reportedly targeted a transfer move for Neal Maupay.

The 26-year-old Frenchman, who has scored 91 career goals, is now firmly in Leeds’ sights towards the end of the summer.

Maupay has done well for Brighton in his time in the Premier League, and was also prolific during his time in the Championship with Brentford earlier in his career.

Leeds fans would surely welcome this signing in terms of his ability, but it’s also worth noting that he has a history with the Whites.

Maupay has scored against Leeds four times, more than any other club, and he also once taunted the club’s fans with a cheeky post on Instagram.

Still, that’s in the past now and it’s surely worth giving this quality player a chance at Elland Road.