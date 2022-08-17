Orta eyeing move for 91-goal forward who has history with Leeds fans

Brighton and Hove Albion Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United chief Victor Orta has reportedly targeted a transfer move for Neal Maupay.

The 26-year-old Frenchman, who has scored 91 career goals, is now firmly in Leeds’ sights towards the end of the summer.

Maupay has done well for Brighton in his time in the Premier League, and was also prolific during his time in the Championship with Brentford earlier in his career.

Leeds fans would surely welcome this signing in terms of his ability, but it’s also worth noting that he has a history with the Whites.

Neal Maupay to Leeds United?
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City star focused on staying with the Premier League champions
Manchester United transfer target tempted to accept big offer from Red Devils
Man United officials met with La Liga star’s entourage yesterday in surprise transfer pursuit

Maupay has scored against Leeds four times, more than any other club, and he also once taunted the club’s fans with a cheeky post on Instagram.

Still, that’s in the past now and it’s surely worth giving this quality player a chance at Elland Road.

More Stories Neal Maupay Victor Orta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.