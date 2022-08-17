Newcastle United have an interest in signing as many as four players from Chelsea, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano says that the Magpies would love to negotiate with the Blues for Christian Pulisic, Conor Gallagher, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Armando Broja.

It remains to be seen how realistic these potential signings would be, but the interest from Newcastle is certainly there, with the club’s fans likely to be excited by this development after Amanda Staveley was spotted at Stamford Bridge for the Spurs game at the weekend.

Newcastle have plenty of money to spend since their takeover last year, and so far it’s delivered big-name signings like Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman.

If Newcastle could then land one of Pulisic, Gallagher, Hudson-Odoi or Broja, that would be a further huge boost for Eddie Howe as he looks to put together a squad that can challenge the big six.

In another possible boost for NUFC, Romano says that Hudson-Odoi was also a target for Southampton but is not interested in the move.

“Amanda Staveley was at Stamford Bridge to watch the Tottenham game at the weekend, and I can confirm the rumours linking Newcastle with an interest in Conor Gallagher, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Armando Broja,” Romano said.

“Newcastle would love to negotiate with Chelsea for those players, and also Christian Pulisic, who is liked by Eddie Howe.

“Chelsea have not yet decided how to manage Gallagher’s future. He was outstanding on loan at Crystal Palace last season and now he wants to stay at Chelsea, but it will be up to Thomas Tuchel.

“Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi will go on loan but is not convinced by Southampton’s proposal.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea could be set to announce the signing of Inter Milan midfield wonderkid Cesare Casadei imminently, according to Romano.