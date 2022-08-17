Newcastle ask about signing £58m star who’s ready to reject Leeds

Chelsea FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United have made contact with Chelsea over the potential transfer of Christian Pulisic.

The USA international has emerged as a target for the Magpies, and it seems he’s already decided he’d be ready to reject Leeds United.

Pulisic could be ideal to help Eddie Howe put together a stronger squad for the season ahead, as he’s arguably an unfulfilled talent after a lack of regular playing time at Chelsea.

One imagines he could easily bounce back at St James’ Park, though there has also been talk today of Manchester United pursuing the 22-year-old.

Pulisic cost £58million to sign from Borussia Dortmund, and so far he hasn’t looked worth the investment.

Christian Pulisic in action for Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
“It’s a really strange club at the moment” – Former Man Utd ace responds to recent striker transfer links
Manchester United may have to pay €100m for attacker transfer
Ligue 1 club interested in out-of-favour Arsenal star

Chelsea could do well to offload him, and it seems they’d have a willing buyer in Newcastle.

It’s thought that the player himself could be tempted to join NUFC, even though he wasn’t interested in an offer from Leeds.

More Stories Christian Pulisic Eddie Howe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.