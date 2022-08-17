Newcastle United have made contact with Chelsea over the potential transfer of Christian Pulisic.

The USA international has emerged as a target for the Magpies, and it seems he’s already decided he’d be ready to reject Leeds United.

Pulisic could be ideal to help Eddie Howe put together a stronger squad for the season ahead, as he’s arguably an unfulfilled talent after a lack of regular playing time at Chelsea.

One imagines he could easily bounce back at St James’ Park, though there has also been talk today of Manchester United pursuing the 22-year-old.

Pulisic cost £58million to sign from Borussia Dortmund, and so far he hasn’t looked worth the investment.

Chelsea could do well to offload him, and it seems they’d have a willing buyer in Newcastle.

It’s thought that the player himself could be tempted to join NUFC, even though he wasn’t interested in an offer from Leeds.