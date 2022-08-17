Watford star Joao Pedro has been linked with a move to Newcastle after the Magpies had a bid rejected for the Brazilian talent earlier this week – with reports claiming that the star’s desire to play alongside fellow countrymen Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton being a key factor for his keenness to move to Tyneside.

That’s according to The Chronicle, who state that the 20-year-old’s representatives reckon that he should be allowed to leave the Hornets amidst their relegation to the Championship last season.

A bid of around £21m was lodged in midweek, and his agent was perplexed that the offer was turned down with Watford hoping for a fee closer to £30m. Watford don’t want to sell him on the cheap given that he has three years left on his contract, which has been reflected in their bid rejection.

But Pedro has made it clear that he is hoping to sign for Newcastle in the coming weeks – and a key reason that he has been wowed by the chance to play alongside Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Guimaraes has blossomed since his move from Lyon in January, and Joelinton has really come into his own after being played out of position as a striker under Steve Bruce, which propelled them from relegation favourites to a strong mid-table outfit in the space of just six months.

The addition of Pedro could improve their league position with Pedro appearing alongside the brilliance of Callum Wilson. Eddie Howe’s men will be aiming to record a top-half finish with more astute signings before the window closes.