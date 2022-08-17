Real Madrid monitoring Belgian international but will face competition from Arsenal

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans but could face competition from Arsenal.

Tielemans looks set to leave Leicester City this summer, with his contract expiring next year. The Belgian international has attracted interest from Arsenal during the current transfer window, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano to CaughtOffside, via his Substack column.

Now, according to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, Real Madrid are now monitoring the situation of Tielemans, as seen in the tweet below.

Tielemans may still stay at his current club, but if the Belgian continues to refuse to sign a new deal, Leicester may push him to leave in the coming weeks, or they risk losing him on a free transfer.

In an ideal world for Leicester, Tielemans would sign a new contract and they can keep hold of one of their star players, but it seems unlikely at this stage.

However, no club appears to have made an official approach for Tielemans as it stands, but clubs like Real Madrid could wait until near the end of the window in the hope Leicester lower their asking price.