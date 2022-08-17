Spurs in pole position to sign Serie A midfielder wanted by Nottingham Forest

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi.

Despite already making their seventh signing this summer, it appears Spur’s aren’t done bringing in new players. Italian outlet Tutto Atalanta has exclusively reported that the north London club have proposed a move for the 29-year-old Ukrainian.

According to the report, Atalanta are keen to monetise Malinovskyi’s departure now, whereas Spurs would prefer a loan deal with an option or obligation to buy next summer.

The attacker is said to be keen on joining Tottenham, who is also wanted by Nottingham Forest. However, it is unclear whether or not they will attempt to race with Spurs.

Malinovskyi has just one year remaining on his contract with Atalanta, presumably why the Italian club would prefer a permanent deal now.

Malinovskyi is a creative number 10 and set-piece specialist who works well in a pressing side and is blessed with a rocket of a left boot.

With the Ukrain international on the verge of turning 30, he’d make a cheaper short-term solution for Antonio Conte’s system.