“The club is in crisis” – Gary Neville sends urgent plea to Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has taken to Twitter urging “the greatest player of all time” to break his silence and reveal what’s really going on with Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

Neville has asked his former team-mate to start acting like a leader to help his struggling club get out of a crisis.

Why does the greatest player of all time (in my opinion) have to wait two weeks to tell Manchester United fans the truth? Stand up now and speak. The club is in crisis and it needs leaders to lead. He’s the only one who can grab this situation by the scruff of the neck! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) August 17, 2022

Neville’s tweet comes after the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner took to social media slamming the media for “lies” and vowed to reveal the truth in a couple of weeks.

Ronaldo wrote: “They know the truth when they interview in a couple of weeks. The media is telling lies.

“I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip.”

“The media is telling lies.” – Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram ? (via cr7.o_lendario/IG) pic.twitter.com/cDVFx3zg0G — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 16, 2022

As the footballing world waits eagerly to find out what Ronaldo has to say, we must admit Neville has a point.

Why wait until the transfer window ends? Why not reveal it all now, put the rumours to bed, and potentially save his reputation?

The Portuguese legend has appeared a lot in the media recently, following his apparent wish to exit Old Trafford following the Red Devil’s failure to qualify for the Champions League last season.

Although, you do have to wonder, why does a player who wants to play in the Champions League sign a two-year deal with a club unlikely to achieve that?