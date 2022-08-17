West Ham United are making progress on the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer.

The Germany international is heading to London for his medical with the Hammers, who will pay just £10million up front for him.

Further add-ons could bring that fee up, but for the time being that looks like being superb business for West Ham as they bid to strengthen their defence.

Kehrer hasn’t always been a regular for PSG, but he looks like he’d make a fine addition to David Moyes’ side.

West Ham fans will now be hoping this can be made official as soon as possible to follow up their other fine signings of this summer, such as Gianluca Scamacca and Nayef Aguerd.