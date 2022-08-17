Tottenham hero Ben Davies has claimed that himself and his team-mates would ‘run through brick walls’ for Antonio Conte ahead of their push for two successive top-four finishes, with the Italian’s scuffle with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on Sunday afternoon continuing to dominate headlines ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

Harry Kane’s equaliser in the 96th minute at Stamford Bridge gave the Blues derby day heartache despite dominating the lions’ share of possession in west London.

The Englishman’s glancing header came in controversial circumstances after Spurs star Christian Romero was adjudged to have pulled new signing Marc Cucurella’s hair before the corner to Kane came in just moments later – and Blues fans were already in uproar given that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s strike midway through the second half could have been ruled out for two or more reasons.

The incidents saw Tuchel and Conte at loggerheads, with the pair both being sent off after full-time for over-the-top celebrations and vigorous handshakes which sparked excitement and arguments in another ‘Battle of the Bridge’.

And Davies has backed his boss, claiming that the squad he took on last November would run through brick walls for him after a superb spell over the last nine months.

“We’re used to seeing that passion from him!” the Wales hero said to Goal as relayed by The Independent.

“His record speaks for itself. He’s a world-class manager, but as a person and as a man on the side, you can’t help but want to run through a brick wall for him.

“He’s animated, he’s very clear in what he wants from his team. He’s very passionate. When he speaks, you can’t help but just sit there and listen.”