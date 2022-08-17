Video: Chelsea willing to sell 23-year-old but not to Manchester United

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Chelsea would be open to selling Christian Pulisic this summer but a move to Manchester United seems unlikely.

The American international has struggled to cement a regular place in the Chelsea side since moving from Borussia Dortmund,, and he’s recently been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

However, according to Sky Sports, Chelsea won’t be willing to allow him to join Manchester United this summer, and a loan move also seems unlikely, as seen in the video below.

More Stories / Latest News
“A very worrying time”: agent airs concerns for EFL clubs with repayment date nearing
Cristiano Ronaldo being pursued by former club who will do everything they can to sign him
“Phenomenal” – agent believes Manchester United’s potential sale could eclipse Chelsea’s £3bn takeover

Strengthening a Premier League rival with a loan deal wouldn’t make too much sense, but with Pulisic able to leave this summer, it will be interesting to see which club he ends up at come the end of the window.

More Stories Christian Pulisic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.