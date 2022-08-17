How many games could Darwin Nunez miss after red card and which Liverpool fixtures is he due to sit out?

Darwin Nunez had a nightmare home debut for Liverpool as his foolish headbutt on Joachim Andersen saw him sent off against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The Reds will now have to wait a while before they see Nunez again, with the Uruguay international set to miss at least three games, which is the usual punishment for violent conduct.

However, the Football Association will review the footage and may well decide to add extra fixtures if they deem Nunez’s offence to be really serious.

Which games could Darwin Nunez miss for Liverpool?

For the time being, Nunez can expect to at least miss Liverpool’s next three games, starting with next Monday’s big game against Manchester United, and then fixtures against Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Nunez shone at Benfica and looked an exciting signing for Liverpool, but this red card incident is certainly worrying as it raises questions about his temperament.

It’s not often we see Liverpool players losing their heads like this, and it could now cost Jurgen Klopp’s side at the start of this season.

LFC have already dropped points against Fulham and Palace, so it’s far from ideal that they’ll now have to take on Man Utd, Bournemouth and Newcastle without their summer signing.

Speaking about the Nunez incident after the game, Klopp told Liverpool’s official site: “A little provocation here and there – and definitely the wrong reaction. A clear red card, I cannot deny that.

“Yeah, he will learn from that. Unfortunately, he has now a few games’ time to do so. That’s not cool for us in our specific situation, even less, but that’s how it is.”