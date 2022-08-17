Liverpool have scouted Arsenal & Chelsea transfer target “many, many times”

Fabrizio Romano says that Liverpool scouts have taken a look at Villarreal winger Yeremi Pino several times recently, while the exciting young Spaniard is also being closely monitored by London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 19-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting up-and-coming talents in Europe in recent times, and it could be that we’ll be seeing him in the Premier League in the future.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano says that Pino has plenty of admirers, making it clear that he’s on the radar of Arsenal and Chelsea, while he also revealed that Liverpool are another name interested in the teenager.

It will be interesting to see how this develops in the weeks and months ahead, but there’s no doubt Liverpool could do well to keep a talent like this under consideration as a long-term replacement for Sadio Mane, who has been missed since his summer move to Bayern Munich.

Arsenal also look in need of someone like Pino to come in as the replacement for the struggling Nicolas Pepe, while Chelsea will surely also make changes in that department, having recently allowed Timo Werner to leave, whilst also facing interest in Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi from Newcastle, as Romano wrote in his CaughtOffside column today.

For the time being, Liverpool would probably be the more tempting destination for Pino if he wants to compete for major trophies and develop his game, with Jurgen Klopp doing tremendous work on those fronts during his time at Anfield.

Arsenal look like a team on the up, however, with Romano also noting in his podcast just how much Edu and Mikel Arteta have done well to lift the mood at the Emirates Stadium in the last year or so.