Club Brugge attacker Hans Vanaken is keen on a move to West Ham this summer.

Vanaken has amassed 145 career league goals during his time as a professional, and standing at six foot four inches, is a real handful for defenders.

Now, according to The Evening Standard, West Ham are confident of agreeing a fee to sign the 29-year-old this summer.

The report adds that Vanaken himself is keen on the move, so we could see this one pick up pace before the transfer window shuts.