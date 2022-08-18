£65m duo now keen to join Newcastle in final weeks of transfer window

Joao Pedro and Lucas Paqueta could now join Newcastle in the final few weeks of the transfer window.

After Newcastle were taken over by Saudi billionaires, a huge summer of spending was expected.

A few players have walked through the door at St James Park, but the board have been smart with their money as it stands.

However, according to 90min and Fabrizio Romano, Paqueta and Pedro are both interested in joining the club this summer and could be completed before the end of the transfer window.

This would make Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton happy, both Newcastle players are good friends of Paqueta and have multiple times urged the Newcastle board to secure the services of 24-year-old.