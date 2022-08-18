Ajax tell Man United how much they must pay for Antony

Ajax don’t want to lose winger Antony, but if they have to, they want to extract maximum value.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the Eredivisie champions value the Brazilian winger, who is wanted by Manchester United, at as much as £67.5m.

Following an abysmal start to the new 2022-23 season that has seen Erik ten Hag lose his first two competitive matches in charge, the Red Devils are understandably desperate to bring in some much-needed talent.

Although Antony has been a name heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford, a move has so far failed to materialise.

It is understandable why ten Hag is keen to be reunited with Ajax’s enigmatic number 11, but it isn’t just attacking reinforcements that the 52-year-old tactician needs.

The priority this window is without question bringing in a new defensive midfielder and although it looks like the 20-time league winners will miss out on Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong and Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot, talks for Real Madrid’s Casemiro do appear to be ‘progressing’ (The Athletic).

Whether or not United can work out deals for more than one player remains to be seen, however, with Antony now valued at close to £70m and Real Madrid wanting £60m for Casemiro (BBC Sport), one thing is for sure, whatever happens between now and the end of the window next month, the Red Devils must be prepared to splash the cash.