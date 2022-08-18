Antonio Conte unlikely to include defender against Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur have got off to a flying start in this season’s Premier League.

The Lilywhites, led by no-nonsense Italian manager Antonio Conte, have picked up four points from their opening two matches, including a hard-fought, but well-deserved 2-2 draw away to arch-rivals Chelsea.

Sitting pretty in fourth in the league table, Spurs’ next domestic match is set to be a home tie against Bruno Lage’s Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

However, despite the appealing nature of the fixture on paper, Conte has been dealt an injury blow.

Defender Cristian Romero is unlikely to feature after picking up ‘a little problem’ with his adductor muscle (inner groin).

Speaking to reporters ahead of the important clash in London, Conte, as quoted by Dan Kilpatrick, revealed the extent of Romero’s injury and insisted it would be ‘stupid to risk’ him this weekend.

Since joining from Atalanta 12 months ago, initially on loan, Romero, set to be a permanent part of Conte’s squad as the club considers triggering a £41m clause in his contract (Telegraph), has gone on to play a massive role for the Lilywhites’, featuring in 32 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to two goals along the way.