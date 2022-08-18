Barcelona have serious interest in signing Arsenal star

Barcelona have serious interest in signing Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin as the Catalan club’s manager, Xavi, wants to add a new right-back to his squad.

Bellerin has just one year left on his contract with the Gunners but should a club come calling for the Spaniard, the defender could have his contract terminated with ease by the London club.

This would mean that the 27-year-old could join a new club for free, which is a really attractive prospect for Barcelona at present due to their financial issues.

Barca have been looking to recruit a right-back during the current window and fell short in the pursuit of their main target Cesar Azpilicueta.

According to Sport, Juan Foyth and Thomas Meunier are also options for the role but the problem with these two players is that their clubs do not want to part with them and the defenders have a high price tag as a result.

In addition to this, the arrival of a right-back depends on the departure of Sergino Dest, who has fallen out of favour with Xavi.

Should that happen it is likely that the La Liga giants will come knocking on Arsenal’s door for Bellerin and the Gunners will be happy to oblige.