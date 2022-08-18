Casemiro and Carlo Ancelotti to settle Real Madrid future in coming hours

With just two weeks remaining in the transfer window, Manchester United are one of a number of clubs entering desperation mode as they seek to strengthen for the coming months. Central midfield has been a problem position for United and their latest target is Real Madrid’s Casemiro.

The 30-year-old Brazilian is a stalwart at the Santiago Bernabeu and has been part of their last four Champions League victories. As a result he won’t come cheap, but Los Blancos could be willing to do business for around €70m (£59.1m).

Much of the reporting around the issue in Spain has stated that Casemiro will have the choice of where he wants to play, should United meet that asking price. According to Fabrizio Romano, Casemiro is considering his options and will talk to his manager Carlo Ancelotti about it on Thursday evening.

Casemiro will have a conversation with Carlo Ancelotti in the next hours to discuss his future, as Manchester United contract proposal received yesterday is tempting him. ??? #MUFC Man Utd received zero new signals on Frenkie de Jong side in the last month, nothing changed. pic.twitter.com/wp2rqcAISk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2022

Ancelotti may try to persuade him to stay, but the Italian manager, like the club, is unlikely to dig his heels in. Retaining an unhappy player of his seniority is unlikely to benefit the Real Madrid dressing room and Ancelotti is characterised as a manager by his open approach to dialogue with his players.