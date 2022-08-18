Casemiro thinking about Man United move as asking price is set

Real Madrid’s Casemiro has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent days and the midfielder is said to be thinking about the move.

That’s according to Marca, who reports that the Brazilian is studying Man United and everything that is going on at the club.

The player will not join the club just because of their past success and name, therefore, is looking to see if can they get back to those levels. The report states that everything is being weighed up and a decision will come soon.

Should Casemiro decide to leave the Bernabeu, Real Madrid will not necessarily stand in the way of a deal, states Sport. Los Blancos would let him go as an act of gratitude for his many years of service but will demand a fee of around €70m in order to make that happen.

€70m for a 30-year-old is a lot but it seems like something Man United would do at present. The club is scrambling around in an amateur fashion looking for recruits after a poor start to the Premier League and have been linked to just about everyone.

United might struggle to convince Casemiro to join the club without Champions League football at Old Trafford next season and will likely have to offer the midfielder big wages to compensate for that absence.

Man United have been in need of a midfielder for a long time but is offering big money for a 30-year-old the right move? That money could be better spent on a player such as Declan Rice next summer and in the meantime sign a young promising player to fill the gap.