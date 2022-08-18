Chelsea considering loaning out 23-year-old defender

Chelsea are reportedly open to allowing defender Trevoh Chalobah to leave Stamford Bridge on loan before the end of the transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the 23-year-old centre-back is eager to rack up more first-team minutes.

Despite bursting on the scene last season, Chalobah has struggled to cement a place down in Thomas Tuchel’s first team plans.

Continually left out in favour of the more experienced Thiago Silva and new signing Kalidou Koulibaly, Chalobah, who has four years left on his deal, could find himself at a temporary club for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

It appears there are multiple clubs interested in recruiting the young defender, including some of the Blues’ domestic rivals, so it is going to be interesting to see what country the club and the player opt for.

Since making his first debut approximately 12 months ago, Chalobah has gone on to feature in 30 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to six goals along the way.

