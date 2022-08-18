Chelsea investigating alleged racist abuse suffered by Tottenham star during Sunday’s heated clash

Chelsea are investigating footage containing racist abuse directed at Tottenham’s Son Heung-min during Sunday’s match at Stamford Bridge.

The footage emerged on social media in the aftermath of the 2-2 draw, which appeared to show a Chelsea supporter in a corner of the Shed End making a racist gesture at the South Korean footballer.

Apart from Chelsea, the Metropolitan Police are also understood to be looking into the alleged incident, while Spurs too are aware of the situation, reports the Evening Standard.

The match at Stamford Bridge was a heated affair which involved a clash between both managers and several players throughout the tie. The tie was engulfed by controversy also after both of Tottenham’s goals game in contentious circumstances.

According to the Evening Standard, Manchester United suspended three season-ticket holders after Son received online abuse following Spurs’ 3-1 defeat by the Red Devils in April 2021, while in 2019 a West Ham fan was fined for racially abusing Son during a cup tie.

Should the people involved in this incident be found guilty, a similar punishment should follow for their disgusting act.