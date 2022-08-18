Chelsea see €40m bid rejected for Atletico Madrid star

Chelsea have seen a €40m bid rejected for Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente.

With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho entering the last year of their contracts, a new midfielder could be a priority for Thomas Tuchel this summer.

The midfield duo have been pivotal to Chelsea’s success in the last few years, but with no new deals secured, they could be on their way out of Stamford Bridge.

One player they are now showing an interest in is Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente, with AS reporting that Chelsea have had a €40m bid rejected for the 27-year-old.

Llorente has become a regular part of Atletico Madrid’s midfield after failing to make the grade at Spanish rivals Real Madrid.

The Spanish international has played 16 times for his country, but is yet to ply his trade outside of Spain.

A move to England could be an interesting one for Llorente, but he may be deterred by one of his teammates, Saul Niguez.

Saul joined Chelsea on loan last season, but struggled to break into the Chelsea side on a regular occasion, so Llorente will be hoping he doesn’t follow Saul down the same path if he does make the switch.