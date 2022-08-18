Didi Hamann believes Liverpool target could cost over €100m

Liverpool appear to have done all of their major business for this summer, most notably bringing in Darwin Nunez up front to compensate for the loss of Sadio Mane. Nunez became Liverpool’s record signing, costing £85m, but Didi Hamann believes that they may have to break that record again if they are to capture one of their main targets.

Their interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is well-documented and alongside Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp’s side appear to be in the running to repatriate him.

The Liverpool Echo picked up on Hamann’s comments, made to Wette. Asked which current Dortmund player could command a similar fee to the likes of Jadon Sancho, who left for Dortmund for Manchester United last summer in an deal worth £84m (€100m), Hamann had no doubt.

“I think that’s the easiest question. That will be Bellingham.”

“So what he’s shown in the time he’s been here is sensational. He came here when he was 17 or 18, showed the lead, really pulled the team along, won important defensive duels and also set accents. Amazing player!”

If anything, Sancho’s transfer should be a warning that no matter how talented a player is, a structure and a plan for them needs to be implemented. However most would back Klopp to do just that and make such a fee worthwhile.