Dele Alli is yet to make a decision on his Everton future, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on their striker pursuit.

Dele has been linked with a move to Besiktas in recent days, with Romano confirming to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that a deal has been agreed between the Turkish club and Everton.

The former Tottenham man only signed for Everton in January, but has failed to have the impact expected of him since arriving at Goodison Park.

Dele has mainly featured from the bench, so a move away from the club seems best for all parties, but Romano has claimed that the 26-year-old is yet to decide whether to accept Besiktas’ proposal.

With Dele potentially out the door, Everton are left with little cover in attacking positions, and Romano has provided an update on their pursuit of a striker.

“Che Adams and Ben Brereton are two players being considered by Everton as it stands, I’m certain a new striker will arrive before the end of the transfer window,” said Romano.

Many Everton fans have been worried about the lack of transfer activity regarding a new striker, especially due to the injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Hearing Romano confirm he believes Everton will certainly bring in a new forward before the window closes will be music to the ears of the fans at Goodison Park.