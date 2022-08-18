Fabrizio Romano has given his insight on the future of Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.

Keita’s current contract at Liverpool expires next summer, so naturally, his future has been the subject of much discussion.

If Liverpool don’t tie Keita down to a new deal, they risk losing him on a free transfer in June 2023.

Reports recently emerged that Keita wasn’t happy at Liverpool, with Florian Plettenberg suggesting he could leave in the near future if a new contract isn’t secured.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Keita’s future at Liverpool.

“I think it is normal that Keita wants to play more regularly at Liverpool. So far, negotiations are not proceeding but do remain ongoing. Jurgen Klopp plans to speak with Keita in the coming days to find a solution,” said Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

Of course, Keita wants to be a regular at Liverpool, but with Klopp often rotating his squad due to a congested fixture list, he may not be receiving the game time he feels he deserves,

“Liverpool plans to keep Keita in case of many injuries in midfield. Only a huge offer would change Liverpool’s situation regarding Keita’s future at the club,” added Romano.

It appears Liverpool aren’t planning on allowing Keita to leave the club, and the ideal solution would be to extend his contract beyond 2023.

However, if Liverpool plan on bringing a new midfielder to the club within the next year, Keita may be tempted to assess his options.