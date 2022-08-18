Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Man United’s pursuit of Joao Felix, Naby Keita’s Liverpool future, and more

Good morning and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – an exclusive round-up of the biggest transfer news of the day, featuring Joao Felix to Manchester United, Naby Keita’s Liverpool future, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and more!

Perr Schuurs has left Ajax to join Torino on a permanent deal. The Dutch defender will fly to Italy to complete his medical and sign the contract. The total fee is in the region of €12m.

Atletico Madrid have no intention to sell Joao Felix this summer after interest from Manchester United – click here to find out Joao Felix’s stance on the situation.

Matheus Cunha will not be sold for a fee of €50m.

? Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Lautaro Martinez. (Tuttosport)

Marcos Alonso is still set to join Barcelona. A full agreement has been reached, but the Spanish club won’t be able to complete a deal until Jules Kounde is registered.

No negotiations have taken place between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester United as things stand.

Aubameyang is focused on Chelsea’s bid as he would prefer Champions League football.

