Good morning and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – an exclusive round-up of the biggest transfer news of the day, featuring Joao Felix to Manchester United, Naby Keita’s Liverpool future, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and more!

Ajax

Perr Schuurs has left Ajax to join Torino on a permanent deal. The Dutch defender will fly to Italy to complete his medical and sign the contract. The total fee is in the region of €12m.

Atletico Madrid

Matheus Cunha will not be sold for a fee of €50m.

? Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Lautaro Martinez. (Tuttosport)

Barcelona

Marcos Alonso is still set to join Barcelona. A full agreement has been reached, but the Spanish club won’t be able to complete a deal until Jules Kounde is registered.

No negotiations have taken place between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester United as things stand.

Aubameyang is focused on Chelsea’s bid as he would prefer Champions League football.