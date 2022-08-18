Good morning and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – an exclusive round-up of the biggest transfer news of the day, featuring Joao Felix to Manchester United, Naby Keita’s Liverpool future, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and more!
Ajax
Atletico Madrid
Matheus Cunha will not be sold for a fee of €50m.
? Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Lautaro Martinez. (Tuttosport)
Barcelona
No negotiations have taken place between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester United as things stand.
Aubameyang is focused on Chelsea’s bid as he would prefer Champions League football.