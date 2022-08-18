Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Thomas Meunier but a deal will depend on outgoings.

Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have both failed to cement a regular place in the Manchester United side. Last season, the pair often rotated with each other, as neither managed to prove themselves to be the main starter in the squad.

Defensive reinforcements could be necessary for Manchester United this summer after a disappointing start, and they’ve now been offered the chance to bring in a new right-back.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, who claims that United have been offered the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Meunier.

However, any deal will depend on whether Man United manage to offload Wan-Bissaka, and whether they decide to pursue a deal to sign Sergino Dest from Barcelona.

Meunier, now 30 years old, would provide a short-term solution to Manchester United’s defensive issues, and with Ethan Laird out on loan at QPR, they could have their right-back situation sorted for the foreseeable future.

Laird is clearly not ready to make the step up to the first team, but if Meunier can be an option for the next few years, Laird can step up once he’s continued his development out on loan.