Fabrizio Romano provides update on Tottenham Hotspur exit operation

Tottenham have had what many will consider to be a good summer, successfully bringing in six new signings, including the likes of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma and Ivan Perisic. However Spurs still have a number of issues to resolve as they look to slim their squad.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the wheels are in motion though. Pape Matar Sarr, who spent last season on loan at Metz, has returned and is not part of Antonio Conte’s plans. He is likely to find a loan move to Serie A.

Meanwhile Fabio Paratici is still working on exits for Bryan Gil and Harry Winks. Valencia are still hoping for a return for Gil, after a loan spell last season. It remains to be seen whether Los Che can afford his wages this time round.

There was however no mention of Sergio Reguilon. The left-back was left off Tottenham’s preseason tour and it has been made clear that he is not needed by Conte. Perhaps the most likely destination for him was a return to Sevilla, but after they loaned Alex Telles from Manchester United. Given his elevated wages, Paratici will have to find an inventive solution.

 

