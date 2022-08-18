“He wants to come” Midfielder keen to join Man United, one hurdle left to overcome

Manchester United appear to be in the final stages of signing Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro.

Widespread reports recently have linked the Brazilian with a surprise switch to Old Trafford with The Athletic claiming talks between both European heavyweights are ‘progressing’.

Although the Red Devils have been strongly linked with previous moves for Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong and Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot, Casemiro now seems to be the likeliest signing.

The latest in the fast-paced saga comes from French journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, who claims despite United’s lack of Champions League football, Real Madrid’s number 14 ‘wants’ to join Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Replying to a fan who asked if the South American midfielder is going to join the 20-time league winners, Bouhafsi said: “He [Casemiro] wants to come now we have to find a financial agreement.”

Judging by their need to reach a financial agreement with Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos, according to BBC Sport, United will need to cough up around £60m in order to receive the green light.