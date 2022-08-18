Hector Bellerin decision looms as interest grows in Arsenal defender

It has been clear for some time that Hector Bellerin will not stay at Arsenal this season but with just two weeks remaining in the transfer window, his future has still not been resolved.

Bellerin, 27, spent last season on loan at Real Betis and visibly fell in love with the city of Seville and the team of his grandfather. After winning the Copa del Rey with Betis, he was keen to return to La Liga with Los Verdiblancos, but their ability to do a deal is in question.

It is likely that Arsenal would have to terminate his contract, which ends next summer, in order to get a deal done. Yet Betis are currently struggling to register their new signings and contract renewals, meaning spending extra on Bellerin’s salary is a cost they might not be able to accommodate this season.

Héctor Bellerín’s all-time career at Arsenal: ? 239 games

?? 9 goals

?? 29 assists

? 3 trophies @danbardell believes injuries have scuppered Bellerín’s career at Arsenal and he now needs a fresh start somewhere new. pic.twitter.com/HYuNSxviTj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 18, 2022

Barcelona have emerged as an option in recent days. A low-cost option to reinforce their right-back position, the Catalan club are becoming more intrigued by the option of a return for their former academy player.

SkySport Italia are not reporting that Udinese are interested in Bellerin, as per Football Italia. Brandon Soppy is set to leave the club for Atalanta and Bellerin could replace his threat at right wingback.

It seems clear that Bellerin wanted to return to Betis, but with time running out in the transfer window, he will not want to wait too much longer in case these options dry up. Unfortunately for Arsenal, it appears they will not be able to make much money on Bellerin as each of these three teams are unlikely to want to pay much, if anything, by way of a transfer fee.