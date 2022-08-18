Last club Ronaldo can sign for emerges with Jorge Mendes working on the move

The Cristiano Ronaldo saga has dragged on for most of the summer and one way or another it is soon to end.

Ronaldo has been offered around to Europe’s biggest clubs by his superagent Jorge Mendes but no club seemingly wants the 37-year-old and the whole scenario has panned out rather embarrassingly for the Portugal international.

It looked like Ronaldo was stuck at Old Trafford but there could now be a way out for the striker in the form of Borussia Dortmund.

According to Ben Jacobs, Ronaldo is open to a move to Dortmund. As not only is Champions League football of appeal, but it gives him the opportunity to challenge for the Bundesliga and in doing so become the first player to win a domestic league title in England, Spain, Italy and Germany.

Borussia Dortmund is Cristiano Ronaldo’s last hope of a #MUFC exit this summer with Jorge Mendes still pushing for an offer. A move to Sporting was never on. No appetite at Ronaldo’s end despite #UCL football and pushback from Ruben Amorim. Atleti option 100% off the table. https://t.co/vaI3aj0BNP — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 18, 2022

Borussia Dortmund lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City this summer and his replacement Sebastien Haller was sadly diagnosed with a testicular tumour and will miss several months.

Therefore, the Bundesliga outfit are holding internal talks as to whether to make a late proposal to Man United for the superstar, with Mendes encouraging them to do so. Both a permanent deal and a loan are being considered by the German club, states Jacobs, but whether an offer arrives remains unknown.

Man United continue to state the 37-year-old is not for sale, but that stance is yet to be tested by a concrete offer.

According to Jacobs, there is a growing feeling, at least within the football department, that allowing Ronaldo to leave is the best approach and Erik ten Hag would prefer to let him go should an acceptable offer arrive.

Joel Glazer, however, is the most vocal roadblock to the superstar’s exit since he’d ideally like to keep Ronaldo and has repeatedly emphasized his commercial worth during internal discussions, states the CBS journalist.

Dortmund have spent big so far this window and whether they can afford a last-minute move for Ronaldo is unknown. Even with a loan deal, they’ll be taking on the superstar’s big wages and that might not be possible for the Bundesliga club.

The Portugal international will be hoping that his agent can get the move done otherwise a season without the Champions League is on the horizon for the five-time winner of Europe’s biggest competition.