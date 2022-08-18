Leeds United are one of a handful of Premier League teams interested in signing Benfica attacker Goncalo Ramos.

That’s according to reports in the Portuguese media, which claim Jesse Marsch’s Whites, along with Newcastle United, Wolves and Everton, are interested in bringing the talented 21-year-old to the English Premier League.

Rumoured to be preparing a €40m (£34m) offer for the Portugal under-21 international, Leeds United are reportedly looking to launch an assault that could see them steal a lead in the race to land the prolific marksman.

Having so far netted five goals in five appearances, including four goals in three Champions League qualifiers, Ramos is averaging a goal every 70-minutes – genuinely impressive stats for a player so young.