Liverpool are expected to complete the signing of England international and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

With Naby Keita out of contract next summer, and the likes of James Milner and Jordan Henderson now into their thirties, a new midfielder could be on the horizon for Liverpool.

Liverpool have strengthened in multiple areas this summer but are yet to sign a midfielder capable of playing in a slightly deeper role.

One man they are reportedly confident of signing is Dortmund midfielder Bellingham, with the Daily Mail reporting that the England international is expected to join Liverpool next summer.

After losing Erling Haaland to Manchester City, letting Bellingham leave during the current transfer window seems unlikely, and rather than signing a stopgap, it appears Liverpool have decided to stay patient and wait for the opportunity to sign their main target.

Liverpool’s recruitment over the last few years has been excellent, and bringing in a player of Bellingham’s calibre optimises that.

The Dortmund man has shown at such a young age that he’s capable of playing at the highest level, so signing Bellingham would solve Liverpool’s midfield problems for the long term.