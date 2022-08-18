Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is reportedly in talks to sign for French side Marseille.

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, who claim the flamboyant centre-back is a strong candidate to move to Ligue 1.

Following the recent arrival of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, Bailly, 28, has fallen even further down the Red Devils’ defensive pecking order.

Even though the 28-year-old is a genuinely good defender, he is incredibly injury prone so it is virtually impossible for new manager Erik ten Hag to plan his backline around the Ivory Coast international.

Despite renewing his deal less than 18 months ago, the 20-time league winners appear to have finally given up on the former Villarreal defender and are now actively looking to offload him. It has been noted that a potential loan deal with an option to buy is being considered.

Rumoured to be in talks with Igor Tudor’s Marseille, the latter stages of this summer’s transfer window could see the United number three move to France and play in a country he has yet to experience.

Since joining United from Unai Emery’s Yellow Submarine six years ago, Bailly, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in just 113 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to three goals along the way.