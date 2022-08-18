Real Madrid could be ready to accept that defensive midfielder Casemiro wants to join Manchester United.

Recent reports have suggested the talented Brazilian has emerged as a late transfer target for Erik ten Hag, who is desperate to turn his side’s poor start to the new 2022-23 season around.

Having lost his opening two Premier League matches against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford, ten Hag’s abysmal start to life in the Old Trafford dugout has seen him become the first United manager to lose his first two games since John Chapman all the way back in the 1920s.

Desperate to turn the Red Devils’ form around as quickly as possible, the former Ajax boss has turned his attention back to the summer transfer window.

Clearly in search of a new defensive midfielder, according to a recent report from The Athletic, the 20-time league winners are ‘progressing’ in talks to sign Real Madrid’s Casemiro.

However, although a deal has yet to be finalised, hope could be offered to the United faithful after it has been reported that Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos already have their eye on a potential replacement for the five-time Champions League-winning South American.

That’s according to a recent report from AS, who claim Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimares is a name high on the La Liga champions’ replacement shortlist.

Signing him won’t be easy though. Not only is the 24-year-old a key figure in Eddie Howe’s new Toon era, but with the Geordies not willing to part ways with the midfielder for anything less than double what they paid Lyon for him nearly 12 months ago (£76m), even if Real Madrid can convince their English rivals to enter into negotiations, Guimares would become one of the world’s most expensive midfielders.