Man United progressing in talks to sign £60m Real Madrid star

Manchester United may just be about to pull off one of the biggest transfers of the summer.

The Red Devils have endured a disastrous start to the new 2022-23 season.

Beaten 2-1 at home by Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion and then suffering a jaw-dropping four-nil thumping away to Brentford, Erik ten Hag has become the first manager since John Chapman in the 1920s to lose his opening two fixtures as a United manager.

In a desperate attempt to right the wrongs from his opening two matches, ten Hag is understood to have immediately turned his attention to the transfer market in search of some much-needed reinforcements.

Although heavily linked with a move for Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong, it now appears the former Ajax playmaker will remain in La Liga, forcing ten Hag to reassess his targets.

Surprisingly, one name to emerge as a genuine candidate to join the 20-time league winners has been Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro.

The Red Devils are believed to be eyeing a potential £60m transfer for the 30-year-old Brazilian (BBC Sport).

However, the latest in the rapidly developing transfer saga comes from The Athletic, who claim talks to sign the five-time Champions League winner are ‘progressing’.

There are just over two weeks left in the summer window, so if the Premier League giants are serious about landing Casemiro and any other targets, they must work quickly because time is obviously not on their side.