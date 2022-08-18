Man United want £60m midfielder in time to play against Liverpool on Monday

Manchester United have endured a dreadful start to the new 2022-23 season.

Losing 2-1 against Brighton and Hove Albion on the opening weekend of the Premier League and following it up with a four-nil hammering against Thomas Frank’s Brentford, Erik ten Hag has become the first United manager since John Chapman back in the 1920s to lose their first two competitive matches.

Desperate to turn his new side’s fortunes around, the former Ajax boss has been quick to turn his attention back to the summer transfer market.

Clearly eager to sign a new defensive midfielder, although previously linked with a move for Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong and Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot, it is now Real Madrid’s Casemiro who has emerged as a top contender to make the switch to Old Trafford (The Athletic).

Now, the latest in the rapidly developing saga comes from Spanish TV broadcasters El Chiringuito TV, who claim the Red Devils are so eager to land Casemiro, who is valued at £60m (BBC Sport), that they hope he can be signed in time to feature against bitter-rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday night.