Man United will not be signing Chelsea target before Deadline Day

Manchester United will not sign Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the end of the transfer window. 

Despite recent rumours, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there have been no negotiations between the former Arsenal striker and Man United as things stand, with a move for the 33-year-old being ruled out days ago.

Aubameyang wants to play in the Champions League next season and is, therefore, more focussed on Chelsea’s interest as the Blues look to add a forward to their ranks.

According to Romano, there will be new direct contacts from the Premier League side on Thursday to discuss personal terms with the player.

This transfer window has been a mess for Man United and the club have failed miserably in backing new manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have lost their opening two games of the Premier League season in convincing fashion and are scrambling around looking for new recruits like amateurs.

As for Chelsea, the Blues looked very good against Tottenham last weekend but the lack of a proven goalscorer is evident.

Although Aubameyang’s form tailed off towards the end of his time at Arsenal, the 33-year-old is a proven Premier League forward, and maybe working with a former manager that understands him in Thomas Tuchel could help him re-discover the level of performance that once helped him towards the golden boot in England’s top division.

