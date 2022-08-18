Manchester United are considering a move to sign Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

After losing Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest, Manchester United are left with little cover for David De Gea. Tom Heaton is currently playing second fiddle to the Spanish international, with only academy goalkeepers available for emergency cover.

Now, according to the Telegraph, Manchester United are considering making a move for Everton goalkeeper Begovic.

The Bosnian is currently Everton’s number two behind Jordan Pickford, and stands little chance of rivalling the England goalkeeper for the number one spot.

However, Begovic seems content to play this role, as he would have understood that Pickford would be the main goalkeeper when he signed.

Signing for Manchester United is unlikely to change his situation, with De Gea the number one at Old Trafford, but the attraction of being able to play in European games could tempt Begovic to make the short trip to Manchester.

Manchester United may be able to offer Begovic a significant pay rise which again, could tempt him to join the club, but Everton may be reluctant to sell without finding a replacement.