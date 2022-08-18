Manchester United issued hands off for right-back target

Manchester United appear to be frantically searching for reinforcements as the transfer window comes to an end. One of the positions they are looking to add depth is at right-back, with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka not entirely trusted to cover the role.

One of the options that has been presented to them is Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Meunier. The Belgian defender would be an experienced option having spent the last six years featuring in the Champions League.

However Dortmund have no intention of selling according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist quoted Dortmund’s Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl, who declared that Dortmund “see no reason to sell Meunier. That’s not in our plans.”

Borussia Dortmund director Kehl on Thomas Meunier: “We currently see no reason to sell Meunier. That's not in our plans”, told Ruhr Nachrichten via @BVBBuzz. ?? #BVB Meunier has been proposed to Man Utd and Barça but no official bids submitted yet. pic.twitter.com/VBoev0are8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2022

Meunier was also offered to Barcelona and during the spring, the 30-year-old lamented that their interest in him during the winter window did not come to fruition.

If Dortmund are not willing to countenance a sale, it seems unlikely that a deal would be done. At 30 years of age, neither Barcelona nor United should consider paying over the odds for Meunier. Stranger things have happened in the transfer market though.