Manchester United share price rises amid rumours of Jim Ratcliffe takeover

Manchester United seem to have gone straight to the crisis section of football’s monopoly board this season, but there may be reason for optimism.

Certainly the market seems to think so. As Martyn Ziegler tweeted out on Thursday, United’s share price continues to rise this week and his hit $13.77, which is a 15% increase this week. That is because of speculation that has linked British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe with a stake in the club.

Ratcliffe has indeed admitted to interest in buying a minor share in United, with a deal likely to involve a small share initially with a view to a full takeover down the line.

Unsurprisingly, another rise in the #ManchesterUnited share price to $13.77 when NYSE opened today – has risen by 15% in the last week pic.twitter.com/tyvlbjr984 — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) August 18, 2022

The red half of Manchester would no doubt be delighted to see the back of their current owners, the Glazer family. Since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club, their decision-making has increasingly come under fire.

Ratcliffe, who is the CEO of chemical company INEOS and in 2020 was estimated to be the second-richest Brit, currently lives in Monaco due to their relaxed tax laws. INEOS currently own OGC Nice, who have seen an upturn in form in recent years that would suggest that Ratcliffe might be a cannier operator than the Glazers.