Newcastle ready to submit new bid for striker in the next few hours

Newcastle are preparing a new bid for Watford’s Joao Pedro after their opening offer was rejected by the Championship club. 

The Magpies’ first bid of £20m plus £3m in add-ons was turned down by the Hornets, according to The Guardian, but Fabrizio Romano reports that a new offer is set to be submitted in the next few hours.

Eddie Howe has been after a forward all summer but has failed to land any of his targets so far.

Pedro is said to be keen on the move to St. James’ Park but that could also hinge on Crystal Palace’s move for Ismaila Sarr as Watford won’t want to lose both, states Fabrizio Romano.

Pedro has played 78 games for Watford after signing from Fluminese in 2019 and has scored 14 goals so far.

The 20-year-old has started all the Hornets’ games in the Championship this season, scoring his only goal in Watford’s win against Sheffield United in their opening game.

The forward played in the Premier League last season and showed promise at England’s highest level. The Brazilian scored three goals and assisted another across 28 games, 13 of which, were substitute appearances.

Pedro has a contract at Vicarage Road until 2025, therefore, Watford won’t make the move easy for Newcastle. A new bid is set to arrive at the Hornets’ door sometime today and whether they accept that bid or not, remains to be seen.

