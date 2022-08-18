Newcastle United launch £25m bid for Championship striker

Newcastle United are desperate to bring in a new forward before the end of the summer transfer window. One player heavily linked with a switch to St James’ Park is Watford’s Joao Pedro, and according to recent reports, the Magpies have now submitted a bid.

That’s according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims Eddie Howe’s Toon have offered the Hornets up to £25m in exchange for the talented young Brazilian.

Excl: Newcastle have submitted new bid today for João Pedro. £22m fee plus £3m add-ons, while Watford are asking for £30m total fee. Talks on. ????? #NUFC João, keen on the move – he wants Premier League football again. pic.twitter.com/KkEj76tIt2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2022

Understandably keen to return to top-flight football following Watford’s disappointing relegation last season, Pedro could prove to be the perfect signing for the Magpies, who themselves are looking to recruit hungry players motivated by more than money.

Rumoured to have offered their Championship rivals £22m up front with another £3m in potential add-ons, Newcastle United’s hopes of bringing in a new striker before next month’s deadline look set to be boosted.

Whether or not the Hornets will accept remains to be seen, however, one thing is for sure, now in England’s second tier, any club would find upwards of £20m hard to turn down.