Nottingham Forest agree to incredible £42.5m fee for Wolves midfielder

Nottingham Forest have perhaps been the biggest surprise of the transfer market this season, bringing in an incredible total of 15 players this summer. They have also been one of the biggest spenders of the summer, so far putting down £106.7m for those players.

The newly-promoted side are not done yet though and their latest transfer could take them close to the £150m barrier. According to David Ornstein, Forest have agreed to put down a total of £42.5m for Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, should all of his add-ons be fulfilled.

The fixed fee is to be £25m but a further £10m is expected to be paid too, while the remaining £7.5m will be trickier targets to reach.

? Final numbers for Morgan Gibbs-White transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Nottingham Forest: £25m payment up front & guaranteed £7-10m to follow in likely add-ons The remainder is more difficult to achieve but can rise up to maximum of £42.5m@TheAthleticUK #NFFC #WWFC https://t.co/G0xfQqZwxN — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 18, 2022

Even without the context of Forest’s previous spending, it is a remarkable fee to spend on player who is yet to play regularly in the Premier League. Gibbs-White, 22, was on loan at Sheffield United in the Championship last season and impressed, directly contributing to 20 goals from midfield. Still, it has to go down as an expensive gamble from Forest.