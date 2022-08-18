Nottingham Forest set sights on Real Madrid cast off

Nottingham Forest continue to make waves with their transfer activity, following the news that they have agreed to spend over £40m on their next signing from Wolves. Their next addition might come from the current Champions of Europe.

According to Diario AS, Forest are looking for another right-back to compete with Neco Williams and Alvaro Odriozola is one of their targets. The 25-year-old defender arrived in Madrid as a young talent from Real Sociedad in 2018, costing Los Blancos £28.8m at the time.

Yet Odriozola has failed to settle in Madrid and has spent two of the last three seasons on loan at Bayern Munich and Fiorentina respectively. Odriozola had been keen to fight for his place at the Santiago Bernabeu but Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that he is not part of their plans.

No price tag was mentioned but Los Blancos are unlikely to demand a significant fee for Odriozola. Despite his incredible pace and capacity to attack down the right, he has always been somewhat error prone since hisbig move to the Spanish capital.