Leeds United are in the driving seat to sign Southampton striker Che Adams.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who claims the 26-year-old Scotland international.

Speaking recently to GiveMeSport about Leeds United’s late pursuit of a new forward, Jones said: “Brereton Diaz is the other one that they’ve been really keen on.

“The problem is he’s being valued at £25 million, and Leeds just aren’t going to go that high at the moment for Brereton Diaz. So, that’s why Che Adams is probably still the favourite if you were to put it in that sense, to join Leeds as the new forward.”

Since joining from Birmingham City back in 2019, Adams, who has two years left on his Saints’ deal, has gone on to feature in 111 matches, directly contributing to 33 goals along the way.