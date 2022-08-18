Real Madrid won’t stop Ballon d’Or nominee joining Man United in deal worth £60m

The pressure is on Manchester United to bring in some much-needed talent before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils, led by new manager Erik ten Hag, have endured their worst start to a campaign since former manager John Chapman back in the 1920s.

Losing their Premier League opener at home against Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion and then following it up with a four-nil drubbing away to Brentford, it is clear the 20-time league winners are a long way off the standard their loyal fanbase demands.

In a desperate attempt to bring in some defensive reinforcement, recent reports have suggested ten Hag is instructing his new employers to sign Real Madrid’s Casemiro.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Man United’s pursuit of Joao Felix, Naby Keita’s Liverpool future, and more

Despite the exciting links, time is not on United’s side. There is just under two weeks left in the window so if they’re to sign at least one new player, they must act quickly.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from BBC Sport, who claim that following a massive contract offer, Los Blancos will not stand in the Brazilian’s way if he chooses to depart the Santiago Bernabeu in favour of a surprise move to Old Trafford.

Should a deal be agreed to sign the talented 30-year-old, it is expected that United will need to cough up around £60m, but for the Glazer family, that is a small price to pay when it comes to dragging their team off the bottom of the Premier League table.

Since joining Real Madrid all the way back in 2013, Casemiro, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 336 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 60 goals along the way.

During his nine years in Madrid, the South American midfielder has lifted 18 major trophies, including an eye-watering five Champions Leagues.

Casemiro’s continued inspired form has seen him become one of 30 nominees to win this year’s Ballon d’Or trophy (AA).