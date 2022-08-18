Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix.

Manchester United had recently been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid striker Felix, with AS reporting that a €130m bid was rejected this week.

With the future of Cristiano Ronaldo up in the air, a new striker may be necessary for Manchester United, and Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on their pursuit of Felix this summer.

Romano has claimed, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, that Atletico Madrid have no desire to sell Felix this summer for any price, and the Portuguese striker himself is uninterested in leaving the club, so Manchester United may have to consider other options.

Matheus Cunha has also been linked with a move, but Romano has revealed that a bid of €50m will not be enough to prise him away from Atletico Madrid.

The age profile of players Manchester United are targeting makes sense, as signing a young up-and-coming striker to rival Ronaldo will allow them to learn and develop from one of the best strikers ever to have played the game.