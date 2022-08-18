Son of Barcelona legend agrees personal terms with Fulham

Justin Kluivert, son of Barcelona legend Patrick Kluivert, has agreed personal terms with Fulham. 

The 23-year-old wants to join the London club with negotiations currently ongoing with his current club Roma. According to Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are trying to find an agreement for a deal and talks are scheduled for today to make that happen.

The winger has been at Roma since 2018 but has failed to make an impression at the club, resulting in two loan spells over the last two seasons with RB Leipzig and Nice.

His move to London will also be a temporary move but the Italian side want to include an obligation to buy in the deal that would see them earn a guaranteed £8m, with a percentage of a future sale also requested, reports the Evening Standard.

This is said to be holding up the deal as Fulham look to recruit a new winger following the knee injury suffered by new signing Manor Solomon in training.

According to the Evening Standard, Portuguese giants Benfica and Sporting CP are seeking to hijack Fulham’s move, with clubs in Germany and Italy also interested in signing the son of the legendary Netherlands striker.

How this deal progresses is likely to be seen after the next round of talks today.

