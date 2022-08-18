Southampton are leading the race to sign Manchester United midfielder James Garner.

Garner spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, playing a pivotal role in helping them gain promotion to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old is yet to feature for Manchester United this season, despite their midfield troubles and poor results. Many fans have been calling for Garner to be given a chance in the first team, but it appears he could be on his way out.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are willing to allow Garner to leave the club this summer for a fee of around £15m, with Southampton now leading the race to secure his signature.

Everton, Tottenham, and Forest and all said to be interested, but Southampton have emerged as frontrunners in the last few days.

Manchester United may live to regret allowing Garner to leave the club, especially if he kicks on and proves he is capable of playing in the Premier League.

United are crying out for a midfielder to sit in a deeper role, with Christian Eriksen (usually an attacking midfielder) being deployed in this role at times this season.